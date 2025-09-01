A “career criminal” has been given extra time for raping and attacking a young girl, 8, while he was a teenager.

Bradley Hawkins raped the girl in Cheltenham.

He also attacked the same victim, raped her again and caused or incited her to engage in sexual activity.

The victim, who now lives in Lancashire, stayed silent about what had happened to her for years through fear.

However, she reported the offences to police in 2023, prompting police to launch an investigation.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim wrote: “Having the strength to open up about the abuse I endured as a child has been one of the hardest things I have ever done.

“I felt ashamed that this had happened to me. Before I finally managed to open up to my family and then the police, I had lived with this burden all my childhood and early adult life.”

She continued: “I struggle to put into words how these events have affected me now as an adult. I believe this is due to the behaviours I have as an adult, that I have always considered normal to me. Upon further self-reflection and evaluation, I now understand how some of my behaviours are not ‘normal’ and are in fact a result of the trauma I experienced as a child.

“To this day I dislike being touched by anyone, unless this is on my own terms. This also has affected my personal relationship with my partner, due to the abuse suffered I have this behaviour where I have to feel validated and reassured by people I love, If I do not receive this then my mind starts to play tricks and I feel that I am either not loved or liked, realistically I know this is not the case however due to the abuse I suffered, I cannot move past how this makes me feel all the time and I hope that one day, I can heal from this and in my eyes, act normal.”

Hawkins, who is police described as a “career criminal”, was interviewed in prison in relation to this offending.

Before the interview could start, he told officers he “doesn’t do these types of offences and he isn’t a nonce or a rapist”.

He said that “all his life he has been robbing” and that “no one wants this put to their name as this is scum of the earth stuff”.

After appearing at Preston Crown Court earlier this year, Hawkins, now 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape with a girl under 13, causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Hawkins, of no fixed address, returned to the same court today where he was jailed for three years.

Police said although he is now an adult, Hawkins was sentenced based on the age he was when he committed the offences – between 13 and 14-years-old - and the sentencing guidelines at the time.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Chief Dan Healey, of the East RASSO (Rape and Serious Sexual Offences) Team, said: “Hawkins is a dangerous and violent individual who has a worrying sexual interest in children. His views towards females and his sense of entitlement are also of great concern.

“I am content that Hawkins has been convicted and is ultimately now held accountable for his abhorrent offending. I would ask any women or girls who believe the victim of similar offending to make contact with the police as soon as possible.

“I also want to place on record my thanks to the investigation team for their diligent work in bringing Hawkins to justice, particularly DC Sarah Andrews.”

He added: “Finally, and most importantly, I want to take this opportunity to praise the victim for the bravery and strength she has displayed throughout this process.

“Hawkins’ offending has clearly had a profound and long-lasting impact on her, and her bravery has not only led to a dangerous individual being put behind bars, it may also lead to other victims coming forward.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.