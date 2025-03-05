Café opposite Blackpool's new civil service hub set to employ 3,000 staff could be yours for £57k

A well-established café in the heart of Blackpool is now on the market for £57,000.

Rite Bite on East Topping Street is located directly opposite the new opened Civil Service Hub which set to employ more than 3,000 staff this year.

This prime location in Blackpool’s regeneration area offers year-round trading potential, with seating for 36 customers.

A well-established café in the heart of Blackpool is now on the market for £57,000
The business - which has been successfully operated by the same owner since 2002 - boasts a strong trading record, with a recent annual turnover exceeding £106,000.

The café serves a range of breakfast dishes, light meals, sandwiches, burgers, salads, paninis, and hot and cold drinks, including alcoholic beverages.

The business has been successfully operated by the same owner since 2002
Kenricks, the agency handling the sale, describes the café as being in "good order throughout" and highlights its "tremendous potential" for growth, particularly given its proximity to the new Civil Service Hub.

Interested buyers are encouraged to view the business in person.

