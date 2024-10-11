Regeneration including Holiday Inn, tramway extension and civil service hub brings 'city like atmosphere' to Blackpool
That was the verdict as councillors were given a run-down of the £1.8bn already being invested in the town.
And while much of that has come from government grants and council borrowing, regeneration chiefs say they are confident it is beginning to lever in more private investment.
A report by the council's Growth and Prosperity Team says the programme "was developed to address the economic regeneration challenges that Blackpool faces and to maximise growth and opportunity."
Its three priorities are to regenerate the town centre, diversify the jobs market with new opportunities and create a year-round visitor economy.
Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for economy and built environment, told a meeting of the Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee he believed the regeneration programme was making a difference and attracting new businesses.
He said: "You just have to see the impact the development of the civil service hub is making on the area nearby, such as Topping Street. Empty shops there are now being taken over.
"There is opportunity for new businesses in those streets and there will be businesses thinking there will soon be 3,000 people working in that building and should I open a cafe, restaurant and shop which will benefit from that increased footfall."
Committee chairman Coun Matthew Thomas said: "If you stand outside in the town centre and look around, you can see how much it has evolved in the last few years. It gives a city like atmosphere to Blackpool now."
Over £830m of investment in the past decade includes:• Phase 1 of Talbot Gateway - £80m• Promenade/ sea defences and 17km new tramway - £285m• Blackpool Tower and Winter Gardens - £50m• Houndshill Shopping Centre - £150m• Public spaces - £12m• Electrification of Preston - Blackpool line - £225m• The Boulevard 4 * hotel - £12m• Hampton by Hilton 3* hotel - £12m• Premier Inn 3* hotel - £7.1m
Investments recently completed/underway (over £1bn)• Phase 2 Talbot Gateway (tram/transport interchange) - £36m• Phase 3 Talbot Gateway – DWP Civil Service Hub - £99m• Winter Gardens Conference and Exhibition Centre - £25m• Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone - c £300m• Blackpool Central - c £300m• Showtown Museum - £13m• Quality Corridors - £7m• 5 / 4 / 3 star hotels – c £50m• Houndshill Phase 2 extension - £21m• Abingdon Street Market refurbishment - £4m• Abingdon Street Post Office - £26m• Blackpool Business Loans Fund (to lever in private investment) - £200m
