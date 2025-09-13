Cadent - Lancashire's gas distributor - issues flag message to staff

Bosses at Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, have issued advice to staff over flying flags.

Internal communications issued this week explained that the company did not “condone the flying of flags on company vehicles or equipment”, noting that “Over recent months, there's been a growing movement in the UK using the St George Cross and Union Jack flags to make political statements against refugees and asylum seekers. Protests causing unrest have occurred at hotels and establishments housing them.”

The ban also applies to displaying flags inside company vehicles and inside safety barriers.

St George's Cross flags fly from lampposts in York. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The company insist’s the message is not in relation to any incident that has occured involving the flying of flags, but instead is a politically neutral stance, and also relates to site safety.

Martin Rimmer, Cadent’s Chief People Officer, said: "We are a safety-first company, and our priority is to deliver gas safely to our 11 million customers throughout the communities that we serve. We are a non-political and diverse organisation. We do not permit anything being attached to our operational equipment that has the potential to compromise safety or could present a risk.

"The recent message to our staff was a reminder of this safety risk and our values. It is not new. Millions of people rely on us each year to keep them safe and warm in their homes. It's what we are here to do 365 days a year. It’s a service we’re proud to deliver for everyone. We celebrate diversity and inclusion in our workplace and within our network communities, we stand firmly against racism and discrimination."

It comes after Reform-led Lancashire County Council said it would not be removing Union and St George’s flags from council-owned lamposts, and announced which seven flags it will permit to be flown above Lancashire County Council’s headquarters.

A review has decided that the Union Flag, the Flag of England (the St. George’s cross), the Lancashire Flag, the Lancashire County Council Flag, the Armed Forces Flag, the Commonwealth Flag and the Merchant Navy Flag all made the cut of those that can now be raised over County Hall in Preston.