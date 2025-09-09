The removal of flags for safety reaspns has sparked an angry reaction in Blackpool

Numerous England flags and union flags have been removed from lamp-posts after being deemed a safety risk to passing motorists in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flags were removed by contractors from Eon, working on behalf of the Community Lighting Partnership, who routinely remove unauthorised items during inspections.

But the decision to remove the flags were blasted by Reform UK's Blackpool chairman Mark Butcher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Butcher said 50 flags had been removed from near the party's pub in the town and said the move was "disgraceful".

Mark Butchers blasted the decision to remove the flags

it comes as the flags have been flown in areas across the country in recent weeks, fuelling a fierce debate about the issue.

While many say the flags are a rightful expression of pride and patriotism, others hve said it is provcative due to rising tensions over the issue of immigration.

There was preticular controvery when the flags were removed in parts of Birmingham, sparking outrage that the nation’s flags could not even be flown in the country of origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Butcher told the BBC: "We put up a few around the pub and then ordinary people went up step ladders and put them on lamp-posts."

He said their removal was "awful - disgraceful".

"Other countries celebrate their nationality with putting up flags so why shouldn't we?," he said.

"I would never want anyone to feel unwelcome in this country but there's nothing wrong with showing off your flag."

The Community Lighting Partnership (CLP) is a company which, in 2009, agreed a a 25-year Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract with Blackpool Council, delivered by its sub-contractor Eon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We always fly the Union flag on Blackpool Town Hall and are proud to do so. We do it on top of The Blackpool Tower too, when the weather allows. We maintain our flags and replace them when needed.

“This month, Union flag bunting has also been throughout the Houndshill Shopping Centre to commemorate VJ Day.

“It is important to ensure that flags are flown to show pride in our town and country.

"Our flag is a symbol of our civic pride and unity and should not be part of vandalism or graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also important that the Union flag is not being used in a way to intimidate others.

“We should not be a community at odds with each other, but should work together with one goal – to make Blackpool a better place for everybody who lives here.

"We are removing graffiti on roads. This is because it is vital that road markings are clear and safe, and are done with paint appropriate for the highway. "