Progress theme of Fylde women's day event

Business women from across the county are set to gather on the Fylde for a day of inspiration and networking.

They will be marking International Women’s day where the theme is “Press for Progress”.

The event is being staged by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies at Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green.

Host for the day will be Rebecca Jane founder of the The Lady Detective Agency who has taken up the progress theme by moving on from the internationally successful business she founded.

The Lancashire entrepreneur said sometimes to progress you have to learn to let go. She said: “I’ve sold the agency now, after nine years.

“I took £200 and a lot of hope, and I turned it into a 52 staffed, eight international branched agency.

“We had a best-selling book along the way, and we were even heard in parliament on changing the laws surrounding catfishing (using a fake online profile to trick others).

“I had to let go of the agency for my own personal progression. I am an entrepreneur, I have ideas and I need to exploit them. I have so much more to give to business, but the agency was holding me back. I became too comfortable and secure, which was hindering any progression I could make.”

Rebecca Jane is also working on a project with Blackpool charity Streetife to help young people get into business.

Also speaking will be Jayne Hynes from Kiddyum, a chartered surveyor who spotted a gap in the market for healthy, nutritious, frozen food for toddlers and young children.

Guests will also hear from Melanie Doyle, MelVic Make Up Academy. Melanie now a director and teacher of her own beauty and makeup training academy, has also worked on high-end TV Dramas such as Downton Abbey.

She also worked at the recent London Fashion Week with Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Mel said: “I helped design the best makeup and hair for her Anti Fracking Protest Catwalk that was held in London opposite the Ineos building, where 100’s of press and photographers were present to film the event.”

