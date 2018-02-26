Coronation Street star to spend a night on the street for Blackpool charity

Blackpool-born Nicola Thorp who plays Nicola Rubinstein in Coronation Street is set to spend a night on the cobbles, not in Wetherfield but in St John’s Square, to support a homeless charity.

As her character’s story line hots up on the show, she is set to get cold by joining in Streetlife’s Big Sleepout fund-raiser on March 23.

The Buchanan Street charity’s chief executive Jane Hugo said they were delighted to get the support from Nicola, along with 200 others who will be taking part on the night.

She said: “We get funding from the Lottery, Comic Relief and Lloyds Bank Foundation but without this fund raising and the support of our volunteers we would not be able to exist.

“Last year we had 109 sleeping out and raised £29,000. This year we have 200 signed up and there is time for more people to help.

“Nicola told us she wanted to help raise awareness of the homelessness crisis in the country and support her home town charity.”

Streetlife helps around 400, 16-25-year-olds a year.

The effort is being supported by a host of businesses and organisations across Blackpool.

One is Pink Link women’s business group and boss Coral Horn said: “Streetlife work directly with those young people who for many have not had the best of opportunities and find themselves in these circumstances.

"For those of us who go home to our houses with central heating and double glazing its easy to take it for granted. I hope the event helps to raise valuable funds, awareness and a little understanding.

"I do not like the cold so I am not looking forward to that, but I am looking forward to sharing the experience with other participants.