Chariots of the Gods phase one: What is being done first in Blackpool?

The first phase of the ambitious project is due to be open in spring 2024.

Once the existing car park is freed up, construction will begin on the main attraction, the “flying theatre”.

Developers say the Chariots of the Gods theme will enable a variety of spectacular scenarios to be created.

The ride will use a huge domed screen and cutting edge projectors, plus special effects such as wind, fog, water and scent to make visitors feel they are flying.

Families can also visit Blackpool Central’s Virtual Reality Experience. Developers say it will be the most advanced VR experience on an epic scale with free roaming multi-player capability, body tracking and motion sensors for playing games.

There will also be a Thrills and Gaming Zone – a themed games area with rides, arcade games, laser tag, bounce park and bumper cars.

Another part will be Adventure Land. This will be an indoor family entertainment centre with a series of physical and mental challenges from hang gliding to rope courses and interactive climbing walls.

There will also be Greatest Mysteries - the world’s first multimedia exhibition exploring extraterrestrial influences following on from the Chariots of the Gods theme.

The final piece in the attraction jigsaw will be the Alien Diner.

This will be a themed bar and restaurant concept with “roller coaster” service – meals being delivered via a miniature coaster to the table – and an hourly special effects show.

Also planned for Phase One is an artisan food hall with up to 30 outlets and an event square with a stage and video wall for open air event and concerts for around 1,000 people.

There will also be a 150 bedroom hotel on the Promenade frontage.

Phase One timeline

2016

Blackpool Council is approached by the developers team with a view to putting the attraction on the former Central Station site

Autumn 2018

Council executive agrees to terms of deal

January 2019

Public exhibition showing off the plans

Spring 2019

Council to finalise land agreement

Winter 2019

Fats track hybrid application to be submitted

Spring 2020

Work stars on multi-storey car park and other works in the “enabling phase”

Summer 2021

Completion of enabling phase and building works starts on phase one

Summer 2023

The fit-out of the attractions starts inside the new buildings

Summer 2024

Phase one is completed and the attraction opens