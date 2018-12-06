Blackpool "Chariots Of The Gods" masterplan: The £300m leisure development revealed for the Central Station site
Plans for the biggest single investment in Blackpool’s tourism industry for more than a century have been unveiled.
The £300m Blackpool Central development will bring world class visitor attractions to a landmark site on the famous Golden Mile along with new hotels, restaurants, food market, event square, residential apartments and multi storey parking. Here's the first exciting look:
1. Flying Theatre
Chariots Of The Gods will be the main theme including the UKs first flying theatre, a fully-immersive thrill ride that will create the incredible sensation of human flight.