Blackpool redevelopment

Blackpool "Chariots Of The Gods" masterplan: The £300m leisure development revealed for the Central Station site

Plans for the biggest single investment in Blackpool’s tourism industry for more than a century have been unveiled.

The £300m Blackpool Central development will bring world class visitor attractions to a landmark site on the famous Golden Mile along with new hotels, restaurants, food market, event square, residential apartments and multi storey parking. Here's the first exciting look:

Chariots Of The Gods will be the main theme including the UKs first flying theatre, a fully-immersive thrill ride that will create the incredible sensation of human flight.

1. Flying Theatre

The development will bring world-class visitor attractions to the Golden Mile along with new hotels, restaurants, food market, event square, residential apartments and multi-storey parking

2. Central Station

Expansive indoor family entertainment centre incorporating a series of physical and mental challenges including free-fall hang gliding, rope courses, adventure trails and interactive climbing walls

3. Adventure Land

Themed bar and event restaurant concept with roller coaster service, hourly special effects shows and exploration tours

4. Alien Diner

