£300m leisure proposals for Blackpool Central pass first hurdle

Councillors have approved the first stage of the formal process towards bringing a £300m leisure investment to reality.

Members of Blackpool Council's executive have approved five recommendations to kickstart work towards redeveloping the Central Station site, now called Blackpool Central.

Read more REVEALED: “Flying theatre” to land in Blackpool in ambitious £300m Central development



Ambitious proposals for visitor attractions including a virtual reality 'flying theatre' and a hi-tech gaming zone were unveiled by the council last week.

The executive has now formally agreed to adopt the masterplan put forward by developers Nikal Ltd and Media Invest Entertainment which will become part of the town's local plan core strategy.

The other recommendations include agreeing the terms for the disposal of the land, and the establishment of a project board.

Council chief executive Neil Jack has been given authority to enter into detailed commercial and legal arrangements with the developer.

The final recommendation which was approved is to delegate authority to the council's chief lawyer to enter into proposed legal agreements relating to the scheme.

It follows two years of discussions with the developers within the confines of an exclusivity agreement.

The site, which was cleared in the 1960s after the closure of Central Railway Station, will be developed in phases with the first phase set to open in summer 2024.