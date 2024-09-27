Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police are continuing their search for a missing boy who was last seen 17 days ago.

John Junior Carmichael, who also goes by the name JJ, was reported missing on September 10.

The 15-year-old is also wanted by police in relation to breach of bail offences.

Missing John Junior Carmichael is believed to have links to Blackpool, Lytham and Preston | Lancashire Police

John - who is believed to have links to Blackpool, Lytham and Preston - is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and a fringe.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, grey sweater, black puffer jacket, black Nike joggers, black Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of John.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 1179 of September 10.