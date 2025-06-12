A huge bowling alley and diner in the shadow of Blackpool Tower could be yours.

Blackpool Bowl, which operates from a three-storey property stradling the Promenade and Market Street, is being offered at auction by Kenricks estate agents, with a guide price of £380,000.

The property, which does not include the ground floor bar, covers approximately 30,500 feet over three floors, with two entrances, and has a lift, albeit not in working order.

A ten-pin bowling venue in the shadow of Blackpool Tower is on the market | Kenricks Commercial Estate Agents/Rightmove

The agent states that it is “a rare opportunity to purchase a Promenade located property” and that it’s “priced to sell - in need of some renovation”. They add: “The premises currently trades as a bowling alley but is suitable for a number of uses -potential uses include night club, expanding bowling lanes, restaurants chains, indoor golf or rooftop bar etc.”

What do you get?

Any potential investors will be interested to note that there are a total of 20 bowling lanes, a gaming area with a range of machines, reception desk, dining room with feature bar, a commercial kitchen, a feature mirrored bar, ladies and gents toilets, private accomodation, function room and snooker room.

The business is trading as normal.