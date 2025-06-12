A Lancashire aerospace company is celebrating tripling in size within three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airframe Designs, based in Blackpool, used a £20,000 grant from the government-backed technology and skills adoption programme Made Smarter to invest £40,000 in a high-tech 3D laser scanner. It enabled the business to accurately scan and reverse engineer aircraft components, assess damage, and streamline design and manufacturing processes.

This initial investment laid the foundations for a dedicated 3D division, which has since expanded to include an advanced scanner with photogrammetry capabilities, allowing the business to work on large-scale parts including full airframe structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the introduction of scanning and digital manufacturing capabilities, the business has experienced rapid growth. The headcount has tripled since 2022, growing to 33 with plans to add 20 more over the next two years. A new manufacturing division now produces hundreds of parts per year, with ambitions to exceed 1,500 annually. Six apprentices and multiple existing staff have been upskilled in advanced scanning and additive processes.

Airframe Designs | submit

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Airframe Designs, said: “The technology and innovation that the scanner brings is game-changing. The support from Made Smarter has been fantastic and really accelerated our plans. Without it, we wouldn’t be in the position we are now.”

Founded in 2009, Airframe Designs originally provided structural analysis services to the aerospace sector. A strategic shift during the pandemic saw the business diversify into manufacturing, particularly additive manufacturing, with a focus on offering a complete turnkey solution—from design and analysis to production.

The scanning technology has also unlocked new service areas, including recreating complex digital-twin geometries to support damage assessments. The business is also just finalising a major six-month project with a large Middle Eastern carrier which aims to reverse engineer and manufacture broken or worn cabin interior aircraft parts which are no longer supported by OEMs or where it is difficult to source parts quickly and affordably.

What is Made Smarter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2019, Made Smarter has engaged with thousands of SME manufacturers, with hundreds receiving support through grant funding, impartial technology advice, leadership, and skills training to help transform their businesses.

Donna Edwards, Director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme, said: “Airframe Designs is a powerful example of how digital technology, backed by targeted support, can drive innovation, resilience and growth in UK manufacturing. By embracing 3D scanning and additive manufacturing, the business has not only transformed its operations, but also created high-value jobs and opened up new global markets. I encourage other SMEs to follow Airframe’s lead and explore how Made Smarter can help them take their next step toward digital transformation.”