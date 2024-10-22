Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool wins three times at the World Luxury Hotel Awards
Boulevard hotel in Blackpool has scooped the awards at the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards ceremony in Galgorm, Northern Ireland.
The wins include: Best Luxury Lifestyle Hotel (United Kingdom), Best General Manager (Northern Europe) and for the second year running Best Luxury Hotel (Northern Europe), which were voted for by real luxury travellers.
Nominations are evaluated based on service delivery, luxury and presentation, as well as consistent feedback from guests, before being determined eligible.
The awards, now in their 18th year, are then voted for by more than 300,000 guests and industry players.
Other UK hotels awarded include The Ritz Hotel, London, The Caledonian, Edinburgh, and The Chelsea Harbour Hotel & Spa.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Boulevard Hotel said: “We opened Boulevard with the hope of introducing something rather unique to Blackpool, a truly luxurious hotel.
“Being able to add these awards to the hotel’s roster is a massive achievement – especially officially being Northern Europe’s Best Luxury Hotel for a second year running.
“A huge thanks to Klaus and all of the team who work so hard. And of course, thanks to all of our wonderful guests for voting for us.”
The £12 million Boulevard hotel opened in 2019 with 120 stylish room, all with either coastal vistas or direct views of the rides and rollercoasters at Pleasure Beach.
Rooms feature bespoke artwork, complemented by materials sourced from renowned British companies, including handmade furniture by Tetrad, Designers Guild fabrics and wall coverings by Andrew Martin.
The hotel’s signature restaurant, Beachside, uses locally sourced ingredients to create exquisite dishes from around the globe, while its state-of-the-art technology and bespoke event planning, Boulevard can cater for up to 200 guests.
General Manager, Klaus Spiekermann, has over 20 years of experience working in luxury hospitality – with previous experience including senior positions at the likes of the Banyan Tree Hotel, Seychelles, Le Meridien Hotel, Munich and The Corinthia Hotel, London – Klaus most recently was at the helm of both the Louis Hotel and the Corinthia in Munich, Germany.
