Blackpool's cheapest hotels with the best reviews from £33 a night

By Luke Patrick
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 12:19 BST

Looking for somewhere cheap and cheerful to stay in Blackpool? According to reviews, these are the 10 best budget hotels in the resort...

From £40 per night - offers guests WIFI, a bar and en-suite rooms and located very close to the Winter Gardens

2. Ardern Hotel

From £36 per night - located on Blackpool’s North shore this hotel offers free WIFI and en-suite rooms for guests and is within walking distance of Blackpool’s many attractions

3. Astor Hotel

From £44 per night - this hotel has been particularly well reviewed by families who were impressed with its range of family rooms

4. Elmora Hotel

From £46 per night - guests enjoyed the bar and sun terrace at the Hayward hotel

5. Hayward Hotel

From £33 per night - this hotel is located close to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium and a large car park for easy parking

6. Glendowie Hotel

