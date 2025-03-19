Booze bid decision for Blackpool town centre store after warnings of street drinkers and anti social behaviour
Kelvin Omorogbe had applied to Blackpool Council for a premises licence for 37 Queen Street but police and health officials lodged objections.
Now following a town hall hearing, a panel made up of councillors has turned down the application for the store which proposed to specialise in Afro-Caribbean goods.
A council notice setting out the decision says in reaching their decision the panel took account of evidence showing the area "suffers from high levels of alcohol related crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour."
It was felt this would have an adverse impact on the objectives of the licensing policy even if the opening hours were reduced.
Mr Omorogbe had told the hearing, held on Monday March 17 at the Town Hall, that he intended to sell beer and vodka at the store for consumption off the premises between 8am and 10.30pm daily.
He said he would be willing to reduce the hours to 8am until 9pm, and said he knew the area as he had previously worked in licensed premises as a cleaner, although this would be his first business and he had no experience in the retail sale of alcohol.
Blackpool police licensing department were among objectors to the application, saying the area suffered from high levels of anti social behaviour and crime.
Evidence submitted to the hearing by the police showed in the 12 months up to January 31 this year there were 1,152 anti-social behaviour incidents and 2,796 crimes recorded.
Of these, 10 per cent of the incidents and 15 per cent of the crimes were recorded within 100 metres of 37 Queen Street.
The decision notice added: "The area is well known for street drinking and the problems associated with this activity.
"The panel’s duty is to consider the representations both for and against the application and make a decision with a view to promoting the licensing objectives."
In his application, Mr Omorogbe had said measures to control the store would have included comprehensive staff training, use of the Challenge 25 policy to prevent under-age drinking, an incident log, installation of CCTV and a stipulation that no more than 10 people can be on the premises at one time including staff.
