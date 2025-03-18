Police warn of young drivers 'racing up and down' major route into Blackpool and putting children at risk

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police documents have revealed how boy racers are putting members of the public at risk in Blackpool with "hundreds of cars" reported to be "racing up and down Yeadon Way".

The incidents are catalogued in evidence set to go before a Blackpool Council licensing hearing on March 31, which refers to a number of car meet-ups on council owned car parks near the Esso service station.

Yeadon Way in Blackpool placeholder image
Yeadon Way in Blackpool | Google

A submission to the hearing from PC Emma Pritchard, of Blackpool Police licensing department, adds in September last year a member of the public reported "70 cars with 20 to 30 young lads stood around".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evidence is part of an objection by Blackpool Police to an application to the council's licensing department on behalf of Rontec Watford Ltd for a variation of the premises licence for South Shore Service Station, Yeadon Way, which is an Esso petrol station.

Currently the petrol station shop must be closed to the public between midnight and 6am with all sales being made through the night serving hatch.

South Shore Service Station on Yeadon Way, Blackpoolplaceholder image
South Shore Service Station on Yeadon Way, Blackpool | Google

The applicant is seeking council permission to change the condition so the shop only has to be closed between midnight and 6am if there is only one member of staff on duty.

But the police say there is already a lot of late night crime in the area and they fear staff would not be safe even if there were two people working on the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police evidence says incidents reported recently in the area include claims of someone having a knife and reports of glass bottles being thrown from the bridge on Yeadon Way onto cars below.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

PC Pritchard adds in her written evidence: "This is also an area with a lot of car meet ups, causing anti-social behaviour."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On October 13 last year, "a member of the public reports hundreds of cars on the car park nearby racing up and down Yeadon Way", while on September 14 "a member of the public reports 70 cars with 20 to 30 young lads stood around near the Esso Garage".

On January 10 this year, the police received "a report of a car meet up next to Esso, cars doing donuts when children are walking nearby as just finished school."

A panel made up of councillors will hear all the evidence before making their decision on the application.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceDrivers
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice