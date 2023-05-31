News you can trust since 1873
Bond Street closed after fire breaks out at domestic property in Blackpool

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Blackpool during the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 31).
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST

Fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, St Annes and Bispham were called to the scene in Bond Street at around 1.45am.

An aerial ladder from Blackpool was also called to the incident – which involved a domestic property located above a shop.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one jet to extinguish the flames.

Bond Street was closed after a fire broke out at a domestic property
The road was also closed between Rawcliffe Street and Parkos Barbers while crews tackled the fire.

Pictures from the scene show a section of the roof was destroyed in the fire, leaving only charred beams in place.

A section of the road remained closed on Wednesday morning while crews took temperature readings and dampened down any hotspots.

Fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, St Annes and Bispham were called to the scene
Firefighters were also awaiting the arrival of the local authority building control.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The fire service requested a building control officer to assess a property involved in a fire in the early hours of this morning at 61 Bond Street.

“Bond Street is currently closed with the road expected to be open on one side at some point tomorrow.”

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

