Bomb squad called after live grenade picked up by boy on St Annes beach

The incident happened on St Annes beach on Saturday

Emergency services were called to reports of the live device shortly after 2pm.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "A call was received from the beach patrol saying they had been alerted to a device that had been washed up with an explosive sign on the side. Initial investigation identified the device as a viable and images sent to explosives ordnance disposal whilst the beach was evacuated, and a cordon put in place. Further investigation revealed that the device was a smoke grenade, as such the cordon was drastically reduced, disruption to the public kept to a minimum.

"EOD attended to collect and make safe the device."

Coastguard boss Paul Little said: "It was an army smoke flare that someone had brought onto the beach, and a child had picked it up. He carried it over to his parents and they called the police, who got the army and bomb disposal unit to come and take it away.