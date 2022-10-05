Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around 1.20pm on Thursday (September 29).

Police said they were “really worried about him” and published several appeals to find the 77-year-old.

Following extensive searches, officers on Wednesday (October 5) confirmed a body had sadly been found on a disused footpath near the Clifton area of Blackpool.

“While the body has yet to be identified, it is believed to be that of 77-year-old Bruce,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has sadly been found in the search for Bruce Ford who went missing at the end of September (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The force also thanked everyone who helped in the search for Bruce.

I want to report someone as missing, what should I do?

If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad