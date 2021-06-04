Body of missing Sunderland man found in Blackpool

Gavin Sanderson, of Scruton Avenue, Sunderland, was reported as missing on Thursday, May 27.

The 40-year-old had last been seen in his hometowntown, but Cumbria Police believed he may have travelled to the Carlisle area.

Today (June 4), officers confirmed Mr Sanderson's body had been found at a property in Blackpool on Monday (June 1).

His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Police can confirm that the body of Gavin Sanderson, 40, of Scruton Avenue, Sunderland was found at a property in Blackpool, on Monday, June 1.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

