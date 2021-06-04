Blackpool man who seriously assaulted teenage boy wanted after missing trial

Jordan McManus, 23, was convicted in his absence at Preston Crown Court in May for offences of Section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The convictions followed an assault in Foxdale Avenue in which McManus attacked a 17-year-old boy on April 22, 2020.

McManus was due at court in April but failed to appear with a warrant issued for his arrest.

Despite ongoing attempts to find him, McManus remains wanted.

DC Adam Gregson, from Blackpool Police, said: "McManus has been found guilty of a serious offence and is well aware he should have been at court for his trial.

"I am asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us as soon as possible.

Jordan McManus (pictured) is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build with dark hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Similarly, if McManus himself sees this appeal I would urge him to do the right thing and hand himself in at the nearest police station."

McManus, of Caunce Street, is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build with dark hair.

He has links to West Yorkshire.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 101, quoting incident reference number 958 of April 6, 2021.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

