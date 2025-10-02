BM Furniture warehouse in Bispham to close after 10 years with huge sale
The lease on BM Furniture warehouse, located at Unit 1, 71 Moorpark Avenue, has expired and the business will be moving offices.
The owners also made the decision to close early to allow for a mark down price sale for customers which will include items such as sofas, chairs, beds and tables.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business said the warehouse would close for good this Friday with an ‘everything must go’ sale from 9am.
They said: “The BM Bispham warehouse store will be closing its doors forever.
“Every single piece of furniture has to be cleared.
“We’ve locked the doors to give us the time to reprice everything as this is a one of clearout - the biggest the Fylde Coast has ever seen.”
He added that doors would reopen this Friday and selling would start from 9am and to arrive early as all stock is ready to go on a “first come first served” basis.
The Cleveleys and South Shore stores would remain unaffected and continue trading as usual.