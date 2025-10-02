After more than a decade a furniture warehouse in Bispham will close for good this Friday.

The lease on BM Furniture warehouse, located at Unit 1, 71 Moorpark Avenue, has expired and the business will be moving offices.

The owners also made the decision to close early to allow for a mark down price sale for customers which will include items such as sofas, chairs, beds and tables.

The lease on BM Furniture warehouse, located at Unit 1, 71 Moorpark Avenue, Bispham, has expired and the business will be moving offices, but not before a closing down sale this Friday with huge discounts. | BM Furniture warehouse Bispham

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business said the warehouse would close for good this Friday with an ‘everything must go’ sale from 9am.

They said: “The BM Bispham warehouse store will be closing its doors forever.

“Every single piece of furniture has to be cleared.

“We’ve locked the doors to give us the time to reprice everything as this is a one of clearout - the biggest the Fylde Coast has ever seen.”

The Cleveleys and South Shore stores would remain unaffected and continue trading as usual. | BM Furniture South Shore

He added that doors would reopen this Friday and selling would start from 9am and to arrive early as all stock is ready to go on a “first come first served” basis.

The Cleveleys and South Shore stores would remain unaffected and continue trading as usual.