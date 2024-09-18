Blue Plaque for historic North Euston Hotel in Fleetwood as 'travellers’ rest between London and Scotland'

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Sep 2024
Fleetwood's historical North Euston Hotel has been given a Blue Plaque Award for its historical importance.

The plaque is part of a wider project which aims to create a 'Blue Plaque Trail' in the town to highlight the incredible heritage in Fleetwood.

Installed on the outside of the grand, Victorian hotel which was built in 1841, the blue plaque cites the hotel as a place ‘created for travellers’ rest and enjoyment on journeys between London and Scotland.’

The plaque was unveiled by Cllr Steve Nichols.

Once completed, the Blue Plaque Trail will include The Lower Lighthouse, Pharos Lighthouse, Mount Pavilion, Mount Church, Customs House, Queen’s Terrace,  The Steamer Hotel,  St Mary’s Church and Fleetwood Market.

A printed trail with additional historical information will be produced for residents and visitors, and the culminating event for the project will be an unveiling event to officially launch it.

It is expected that the trail will also benefit the town centre and its businesses by encouraging higher footfall.

The next unveilings are Mount Pavilion and Mount Church followed by Customs House, The Steamer and Queens Terrace on September 25 and Fleetwood Market and St Mary's Church on October 3. Representatives of Fleetwood’s Primary Schools will be attending.

The Fleetwood Blue Plaques Project 23/25 has received £13,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

