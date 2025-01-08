Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool has been named as one of the best family-owned theme parks in the world – and is the only UK attraction to make the cut.

Industry resource Blooloop.com featured Pleasure Beach first on its list of the world’s best, alongside renowned international theme parks including Europa-Park and Phantasialand in Germany, Siam Park in Tenerife, and IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai.

No other UK attractions were named on the list, which features 17 theme parks as far away as China, the Philippines, Mexico and the USA.

Blooloop.com is a trusted authority in the attractions industry and the world’s most read news source for visitor attractions professionals. It states: “They might not have the economies of scale of some of the larger groups, but family-owned theme parks can sometimes be more nimble when it comes to new investments since they don’t have any shareholders to account to. Most importantly, they bring one very important ingredient to their operations: heart.”

Many of Pleasure Beach’s UK competitors, including Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, are corporate-owned and part of larger groups.

Family ties

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “We’re honoured to be recognised as one of the best family-owned theme parks in the world, and the only UK park to make the list. My great grandfather founded Pleasure Beach and it has remained in our family ever since, where we continue to keep his passion for innovation and entertainment at the heart of everything we do. As ever, this recognition is a celebration of our incredible team and the loyal visitors who make Pleasure Beach Resort a truly special place, year on year.”

Tickets and prices

Pleasure Beach Resort re-opens for the 2025 season on Saturday March 2 and tickets are bookable now. Guest can secure the best value tickets online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com, where prices start at £32.00 for adults and £28.00 for children under 12.

The Nickelodeon Land area of the park, which is aimed at families and younger riders, opens for February half term from Saturday February 15 until Sunday February 23, at a reduced price of £25.00.

The full list of the world’s best family-owned theme parks is here.