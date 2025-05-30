Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort announces extension of half-term offer due to popular demand
Due to high demand, the offer will now be available for the entire half-term period, giving families and friends more time to make the most of their time off.
The offer lets guests purchase four eTickets for just £99, offering a potential saving of up to £101 - more than 50% off the gate price.
The eTickets provide access to the full park, including the 235ft Big One, the seven-time winner of the world’s best water ride, Valhalla, and the newly reimagined Launch Pad.
Visitors can also explore the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land where they can meet some of their favourite characters, including the PAW Patrol pups and SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends.
Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “It’s heartwarming to see so many friends and families coming together to enjoy the magic of Pleasure Beach.
“Extending this offer gives even more people the chance to experience the fun, thrills, and excitement that we’re known for, and we look forward to welcoming everyone this half term.”
Guests can book the deal from today, May 30, until June 6, and it’s valid for any visit during those dates.
To book the deal or explore other ticket options, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.
