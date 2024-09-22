Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a real hidden gem on Blackpool’s North Shore promenade - a stylish coffee shop offering a whole different menu along with a sea view and even special bring-a-book sessions.

Unless visitors are staying at the Art B&B - the unique guesthouse where each of the 19 rooms is designed by a different artist - passers-by would probably walk past Flower Child without realising what it is.

But the apart from offering welcome breakfasts to the B&B’s guests, Flower Child is also open to the public as a new hang-out spot.

Aside from the lovely furnishings and the bay window view of the sea, customers are bowled over by the innovative and high quality selection of home-made food.

Flower child is the creation of 29 year old Yulia Koziol, who had a dream of opening her own cafe after a decade of working in the hospitality industry.

When the Art B&B reopened in the summer, Polish-born Yulia saw a chance to finally make the dream a reality.

It’s different

She said; “I’ve worked in hospitality for 10 years - I've worked in London, Manchester, I've been a waitress, a chef, a manager, practically every role you can think of.

“But it was always a dream to have my own place.

“Even after working in the big cities, something kept bringing me back to Blackpool.

“I met Hamza, the owner of the Art B&B while I was working with his property management company and I saw this empty space.

“I said - ‘please, just let me open here’ - and that was it.

“I wanted to to try something different in Blackpool, the sort of place I would want to visit if I was out and about.”

Breakfast , which can be served later too, includes Poached Eggs on toasted sourdough, with a choice of bacon or smoked salmon, all served with ‘housemade’ hollandaise sauce.

Delicious Turkish Eggs is another unusual dish with labneh, harissa chilli oil,parsley and coriander., while Garden Brunch offers a vegetarian option.

Then there is a wide selection of bagels offering imaginative fillings, while Yulia also offers her mum’s home-made quiche.

Then there are the mouth-watering cakes.

If you fancy a coffee, they serve barrista-style Atkinsons.

Bring a book

Yulia is keen to try innovative ways of making Flower Child different, and that includes the Book Club sessions every Thursday between 2pm and 6pm.

Customers can come in with a book and enjoy some quiet time in a relaxing setting, along with special cake-and-coffee deal or enjoy the full menu.

Yulia added: “It’s a social event without having to be social!

“You can read a book without being alone at home.”

Flower Child is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday at 8:30am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm, while the Book Club sessions are every Thursday between 2pm and 6pm.