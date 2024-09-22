Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunningly-revamped guesthouse on Blackpool’s North Shore seafront is continuing with its artistic theme after new owners took it over.

And co-owner Hamza Anwar is hoping the Art B&B, on the Promenade between Banks Street and Springfield Road, can be one of several restoration jobs he has planned to improve the area.

The businessman bought the guesthouse in March this year and it officially reopened for busines in June.

Now he is marketing the unique B&B and is keen to let visitors to Blackpool know about it.

He said: “ It is unique because each of the 19 rooms has been beautifully designed by a different artist.

“The B&B is aso in a prime position, with wonderful sea views.

“There is also a stunning cafe - Flower Child - which serves breakfast to guests and it is also open to the public.

“It is close enough to the hustle and bustle of the town centre and all the attractions but just far enough away to be a restful place to stay within the holiday zone.

“Our aim is to get the message across that we have such a unique and stylish accommodation here.”

Hamza and his business partner took on the already revamped ART B&B after it was announced last December that it was to be sold after going out of business earlier last year.

It had been an innovative and much admired project which sadly did not prove to be economically successful.

Blackpool Council had kickstarted the artistic endeavour after purchasing the run-down former Ocean Hotel for £203,000 in 2017, with the newly renovated guesthouse opening in 2019.

Rooms were each designed as unique art installations, while work was commissioned from more than 30 artists.

The venue also hosted workshops and famously installed a fried egg art installation on its rear exterior wall which is still there.

It aimed to help regenerate the area and support the town’s arts community, with the bed and breakfast being run as a community interest company.

Funding totalling £1.3m was secured towards the Art B&B project from sources including the Coastal Communities Fund and Arts Council England, Community Business Fund, Tudor Trust and the Clore Duffield Prize Fund.

It also received £73,000 from the government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund during the Covid pandemic.

But in October 2022 it was revealed the Art B&B would be closing due to a drop in bookings which had made the business unsustainable.

BlackpoolCouncil is believed to have recouped all its investment in the project.

Hamza, who grew up on the Fylde coast, says £750,000 has been invested in the building, including the purchase of the property and other expenses.

He said: “I’m a businessman at the end of the day and the B&B needs to be sustainable.

“That includes the marketing of it and making some small changes.

“At the end of the day it is a B&B where people can stay in comfort, rather than a series of art installations, but the wonderful artworks are a crucial part of its character and appeal and we want to show off the work of the individual artists in a way which complements the accommodation.

“The original plan from the council was to improve the area and that’s what I want to do too - so I have a number of other projects in mind for the future.”

For more information about room costs or to book a stay,take a look here.