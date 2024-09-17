Blackpool's Jubilee Gardens switch on date announced
Jubilee Gardens Queens Promenade will once again be lit up in dazzling colours to coincide with the Blackpool Illuminations.
From this Thursday the big event will take place from 7pm.
There will be a gardens tour, free tea and coffee, and music!
The Switch-on will take place around 7.30pm.
The Illuminations were switched on Saturday, August 30, by former Spice Girl Mel B with performances by Massaoke Band, Sydnie Christmas, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ella Henderson.
They will run until January 5.
