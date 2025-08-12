Blackpool’s North Pier is officially on the market - here’s why and what a buyer would actually get.

The Grade II-listed North Pier first opened to the public on 21 May 21, 1863, making it the resort’s first pier and predating the Tower by more than three decades.

Stretching about 1,410 feet (430 metres) into the Irish Sea, North Pier was built with a wooden deck supported by cast iron girders, cross members and screw piles.

Its original Victorian features remain a central part of its charm, from the ornate wooden benches with decorative iron backs to the hexagonal kiosks dating from around 1900 with their minaret-style roofs and finials.

Covering roughly 13,500 square metres, the pier sits in the heart of the seafront, just a short walk from the Tower.

Who owns it and why is it being sold?

The Sedgwick family, who also own Central Pier and South Pier, bought North Pier in 2011.

After 14 years of ownership, the family say selling it is “a decision we’ve made with a heavy heart” but one they feel is necessary to focus on their other sites.

Peter Sedgwick bought Central and South piers for around £8million in 2015, but there is no suggestion that these are to be sold.

What’s included in the sale?

The pier is being sold as a fully equipped freehold business, complete with its well-known attractions.

These include the 1,465-seat Joe Longthorne Theatre, an amusement arcade, an adult gaming centre, a family entertainment centre, a two-tier Victorian carousel, an electric train and a range of cafés, bars and takeaways.

All gaming machines and equipment are owned outright and will be included in the sale, alongside the rights to the North Pier brand.

How does the business perform?

In 2024, North Pier generated around £2.3 million in total turnover, with concessions bringing in roughly £154,000.

It employs ten full-time staff, three part-time staff and about 40 seasonal workers. All relevant licences can be transferred to the new owner, though a Gambling Licence and Personal Licences will be required to operate the gaming facilities.

Condition and future potential

The pier suffered significant damage during storms in 2013, leading to repairs costing around £1 million and a five-month closure.

In recent years, the owners have made considerable investments to maintain and enhance the attraction.

Agents highlight the potential for further development, particularly through the proposed refurbishment of the former Merrie England Bar.

How much is it?

There is no set asking price, but property firm Avison Young, which is handling the sale, says it is inviting “sensible offers”.

Leisure director Richard Baldwin described the listing as “a rare and exciting opportunity” in one of the UK’s flagship seaside destinations, combining immediate income with scope for long-term growth.

Why it matters

For many, North Pier is more than a business - it’s a living part of Blackpool’s heritage.

Since opening more than 160 years ago, it has been a focal point of the Promenade and a reminder of the town’s Victorian heyday.

The next owner will be taking on a treasured landmark as well as a tourist attraction.

Following the sale announcement, Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said: “Today’s announcement regarding the sale of Blackpool North Pier brings both concern and opportunity.

“As the local MP, I want to assure the residents of Blackpool that I am committed to protecting this iconic landmark for future generations.

“The pier is not just a structure; it is a vital part of our community’s heritage and identity.

“It is essential that any new ownership prioritises its preservation and continued accessibility, ensuring that future visitors can enjoy its rich history and vibrant atmosphere.

“Together, we can safeguard this treasure for the enjoyment of our children and grandchildren.”

The full listing can be found HERE.