Excitement is growing as Blackpool prepares for the return of the spectacular Christmas By The Sea village - and it promises to be bigger and better than ever this year!

The hugely-popular outdoor village will open on Friday, November 15 with an exciting range of festive family attractions.

Last year, Christmas By The Sea, which is staged on the headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, delivered record visitor numbers on the seafront during the winter months.

Christmas By The Sea will open on Friday, November 15 | Contributed

The news sparked excitement from members of the public, with many set to visit the resort this year for the festivities.

Michael Dally said she “can't wait to go,” while Sarah Stewart said she “definitely needed to take kids this year”.

Hazel Galloway said her daughter was “desperate” to experience the ice rink, which will have extended opening hours this year.

The free skating rink will be open every day until January 5, 2025, barring Christmas Day.

This year’s village will also include festive light installations, projection shows, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and festive tram rides.

It will also see a variety of themed children’s attractions, exciting thrill rides including a 100ft-long snow slide and the return of the 196ft tall Star Flyer.

The free skating rink will be open every day until January 5, 2025, barring Christmas Day | Contributed

Jayne Thompson said she “will be there,” while Charlotte Clarke said she “can’t wait to take the boys”.

The staging of the village is in association with Blackpool Council, Blackpool Transport and Triangle Attractions.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “Christmas By The Sea is one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience.

“Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the chance to enjoy a truly magical and memorable Christmas.”

This year’s village will also include festive light installations, projection shows, artificial snowfalls and more | Contributed

Throughout the Christmas By The Sea season, people will be able to park for four hours at many Blackpool Council car parks for just £2.

The event will be opened at a special celebration that will take place early evening on November 15.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, which is sponsoring the rink and providing a festive tram, added: “We are delighted to support an event that brings a heavy sprinkling of winter magic to Blackpool.

“This year, we will be unveiling a very special Christmas themed tram that will add yet another dimension to the whole experience.”