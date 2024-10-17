Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The famed Golden Buzzer sounded three times this week when Britain’s Got Talent came to Blackpool for the 2025 series auditions, it has been revealed

When the buzzer is hit during these sessions, that contestant goes straight through to the live semi-final shows.

The identity of those involved is always kept tightly under wraps to ensure TV viewers for the hit show are in for a genuine surprise when the programme is aired.

Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec, Alesha and Amanda descend on Winter Gardens for BGT auditions. Photo: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

But the Gazette has been told that “a local lad” was buzzed automatically into the talent shows' latter stages after wowing the judges.

Fans of the show have been queing up this week outside the Winter Gardens, keen to experience the show as a live event.

However, filming of the auditions has been halted today following the shock death of ex-One Direction star, Liam Payne, whom Simon Cowell worked with when the singer was a teenage contestant on the X-Factor.

Cowell is said to have been hit hard by news of the tragedy, which occurred in Argentina, where the star had flown out to see a concert by his ex-band colleague, Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, viewers won’t have quite as long to wait for the next BGT series as usual - the 2025 show is being screened in February, two months earlier than its usual airing in April.

Acts from the Fylde coast or connected to Blackpool have made a big impact in previous series.

Who can forget the amazing performance by Fleetwood’s Flakefleet Primary School in 2019, when the school choir made it all the way to the final?

Headteacher Dave McPartlin and pupils from Flakefleet Primary school in Lancashire, arrive at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, for the final of Britain's Got Talent | PA

Their lively rendition of Take That's Rule The World in the final itself drew warm reaction from the judges - and panellist David Walliams said he hoped the singers from the Fleetwood school would win the show.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin - no relation to Ant McPartlin - performed on stage with the choir.

Then, in the next, Covid-delayed series of the programme, Lancashire’s all-round entertainer Steve Royle reached the finals in October 2020, eventually finishing third.

Although not actually from the Fylde coast, Steve has appeared in the Blackpool Grand Theatre panto so many times he practically feels like a ‘local lad’ and often appears in summer galas on the coast.

Steve Royle claims third place in Britain's Got Talent final 2020. | Third party

TV audiences from across the nation got to see the talent Steve displays each year in the resort’s big Christmas show, including his ace juggling skills.

Popular BGT panelist Amanda Holden revealed this week that the three golden buzzers were pressed, when she shared a video on the show’s Instagram account.

She said: “Oh my ghosh! I havce just pressed my golden buzzer and it’s something that you would not expect me to press it for.”

Viewers will be eager to see who that ‘local lad’ is when the show is aired next year.