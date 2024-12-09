Richie Leak has thanked fans who contacted him after his world title defeat in Florida | National World

Blackpool’s Richie Leak has thanked fans for supporting him after he failed to clinch his world heavywight bare knuckle boxing unifier in America.

Richie known as ‘The Viking’ was once again the underdog as he tackled formidable opponent Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The dad-of-four was aiming to beat an adversary who had won all six of his previous fights in the first round.

And despite Richie’s best efforts, the Cuban was able to stop this fight within the first minute, landing an early knockdown before unleashing a huge body shot.

The referee halted the bout in 49 seconds with the Blackpool man on the canvas and unable to continue.

The unification bout saw Richie, the BKB world heavyweight title holder, putting his title on the line in a bid to claim Trujillo’s BYB title as well.

American-owned BYB has recently taken over its British counterpart, BKB.

Richie told his fans on Facebook: “I just want to thank everyone that’s been asking, sending messages of condolence and asking if I’m OK

“Guys, I’m completely fine, it is what it is. I was going in there massively the underdog against, without doubt, pound for pound, the best bare knuckle fighter on the planet.

“I stepped in and had a go, I can’t do more than that. Time will always be against me, I'm 45 years old and he’s, what, 13 year younger than me. But that’s not taking anything away from him.

“What a shot, I’ve never been hit so hard in my life, I thought a horse had kicked me!”

Richie, who was also an underdog when won the BKB heavweght title earlier this year, said he was proud of what he had achieved in the sport and thanked his sponsors for making his international bare knuckle campaigns possible.

He said he would consider the future with his team.

Richie, who said he was enjoying a “long over-due beer”, added: “We can now all go home and enjoy Christmas.”