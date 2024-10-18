Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s heavyweight bare knuckle fighting world champ Richie Leak is off to the States in December - for a unification bout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie caused a major upset in April this year when he sensationally won the BKB world heavyweight title in Wolverhampton against favourite, Dan Podmore.

Few were expecting the furniture removal man to win that fight - especially after he was cut and rocked in the opening round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's bare-knuckle boxer Richie Leak is to fight in America in December | National World Resell

But Podmore’s corner team threw in the towel in the third round after their man was struggling to hang on, having taking some punishment from a resurgent Leak.

Now the 45 year old dad-of-four will be heading out to Miami to take on the tough Cuban, Gustavo Trujillo, at Pembroke Pines on December 6.

Once again,Richie will be the underdog but he’s confident he can cause another upset and become the sport’s undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Just weeks after Richie’s win, London-based BKB was bought by Miami based BYB and Trujillo is their champ - so a match up between the pair was always on the cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie said: “ It’s a big challenge, he’s won six fights in a row, but if I didn’t think I could win, I wouldn’t be going.

“I’ve been training hard, which is tough because my job is very physical, but as Ali once said - 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’

“All the flights and the hotel are paid for, so I’ll go out there and get the job done.”

Popular Richie is a well known face on the Fylde coast, having previously worked as a doorman in a number of clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was not a job the big man liked and he’s happier dividing his time between his current job and his bare knuckle boxing feats.

Miami is a long way and he is not expecting many of his fans to make the journey across the Atlantic.

But the fight will be available via live streaming.

Richie trained in martial arts as a youngster and then progressed to boxing. He started bare knuckle boxing in 2020 and in many prestigious venues including the O2 Arena and Dubai. Richie added: “I’ll probably get in the ring by about 10pm but back home in England we’re five hours ahead, so it will be around 3am.

“It will be a late one for those staying up to watch the fight - but I’ll be looking to put on a good show to keep them awake!”