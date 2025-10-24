An adorable cotton-top tamarin is celebrating her 25th birthday today.

Blackpool Zoo’s Mama - a cotton-top tamarin who has outlived the average lifespan of her species, was treated to a cake for her marvellous milestone.

The avergae lifespan for her species is 10-12 years in the wild and around 24 in captivity), which is a true testament to the incredible care from keepers over the years.

Classed as critically endangered, with only around 2,000 left in the wild, cotton-top tamarins face threats from habitat loss and the illegal pet trade but Mama’s legacy lives on through the offspring she’s raised as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), contributing towards the conservation of this incredible species!

Happy 25th birthday Mama - here’s to many more!