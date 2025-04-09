Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a big day at Blackpool Zoo as loveable orangutan Cherie celebrates her 28th birthday.

Posting a cute tribute, a spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “Happy 28th birthday to Cherie!

Aunty Cherie who is 28 today pictured with Jarang. | Blackpool Zoo

“Since "aunty" Cherie was introduced to Jarang, the two have formed a heartwarming bond.

“As Jarang slowly grows independent from his mother, Jingga, choosing to explore and play more, he is also often seen spending time with Cherie, while mum watches over them closely.

“This connection not only offers him additional support but also provides valuable social learning opportunities—allowing him to observe, interact, and develop essential skills for the future, all while strengthening the strong social bonds within the group.”

Described as the ‘quiet one’, Cherie was born at Blackpool Zoo on April 9, 1977. | Blackpool Zoo

Described as the ‘quiet one’, Cherie was born at Blackpool Zoo on April 9, 1977, where she has spent her life aside from a 17 month stay at Chester Zoo while a new orangutan house was built in 2014.

Her name was chosen by a local school who pledged to name her after whoever won their mock general election, hoping the little orange bundle of fluff to take on the name of England’s future prime minister.

However, when the tiny ape turned out to be a girl, she was named after the wife of their election victor, and was named after Cherie Blair.

Cherie’s father was known as Homer, although his official record has his name recorded as Zowie.

Homer was born in 1988 at Dudley Zoo, and came to Blackpool in 1990, where he remained until his death in 2002.

Homer lived for a long time with Vicky and her full sister, Halley. He sadly passed away just two days after Halley, and it has been rumoured he may have died of a broken heart (the official conclusion was cardiac failure).