Blackpool Zoo to build a new disabled changing area for customers

Blackpool Zoo on East Park Drive has submitted an application for the "erection of a building for use as changing facility for disabled persons". The proposed site is 22 metres squared and is situated next to the Zoo's Lake View Cafe. Currently the area is just open ground not used for any purpose.

In the application, Blackpool Zoo explain that the newly built site called the 'Changing Places building' would be for the benefit of people who are unable to use a toilet facility without assistance.

The zoo does not currently have such a facility and the proposal is part of an ongoing investment by Blackpool Zoo to improve facilities for visitors.

Darren Webster, Zoo Director at Blackpool Zoo, told the Gazette: "The proposed Changing Places facility is part of an exciting long-term strategy to continually improve visitor experience for everyone.

"This is the first of many accessibility projects we are working on this year and we will be providing more updates in the coming months.

"Blackpool Council successfully applied for funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to part fund the Changing Places facility, so we would like to thank them for their help."

The building will be made out of timber cladding made from Nordic spruce, with either a wood stain or unstained natural finish.

It will feature a toilet, a heigh adjustable sink, a colostomy bag shelf, and a height adjustable adult changing bench with a ceiling hoist and track.