Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Zoo has issued an update after the first baby gorilla to be born at the zoo arrived in India to start a major new adventure with her half-sister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meisie, who made history when she was born in 2010, and Moanda, who came along two years later, have moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility at Mysuru Zoo as part of global gorilla conservation efforts.

The duo recently embarked the extraordinary journey, marking a significant step in global conservation efforts through a collaboration with Mysuru Zoo in India following recommendations from the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meisie and Moanda are currently undergoing a standard quarantine period in India, which is an essential part of any animal relocation process. | Blackpool Zoo

Their successful relocation was the result of extensive planning and preparation by Blackpool Zoo’s dedicated and experienced team, who partnered with transport specialists JCS Livestock to ensure a smooth and safe transfer.

From carefully planned logistics to tailored care, every aspect of the move was meticulously managed.

The gorillas were first transported to Heathrow Airport, where they boarded a nine hour flight to India, accompanied by Section Head of Mammals, Luke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, both the gorillas and Luke received a warm welcome from the Mysuru Zoo team and were safely transferred to their new, state-of-the-art home.

Upon arrival, both the gorillas and Luke received a warm welcome from the Mysuru Zoo team and were safely transferred to their new, state-of-the-art home. | Blackpool Zoo

Luke remained in India for 10 days to support Meisie and Moanda’s transition and to assist the Mysuru Zoo team in getting acquainted with the pair, and we’re delighted to share that both gorillas have settled in well, quickly reconnecting with one another and adapting comfortably to their new environment.

Meet the team. | Blackpool Zoo

A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “Meisie and Moanda are currently undergoing a standard quarantine period, which is an essential part of any animal relocation process.

“”Though they are not yet in direct contact with silverback male Quembo, the gorillas are within sensory range of each other, allowing them to hear and smell one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This gradual, carefully managed introduction process is crucial to ensuring the best chance of a successful and harmonious integration in the very near future.”

This move not only represents an exciting new beginning for Meisie and Moanda but also highlights the importance of global gorilla conservation efforts to protect this critically endangered species.