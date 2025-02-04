Blackpool Zoo recently announced an exciting partnership with the Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation UK.

The zoo announced earlier this week on their social media feed that they would be collaborating with the Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation UK.

Some of the animals at Blackpool Zoo. | Blackpool Zoo

The Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation UK (STEF UK) is a charity organisation that supports the health and welfare of elephants in Southern Thailand.

Based in Ban Ton Sae, STEF operates from a veterinary centre with state-of-the-art equipment used to treat elephants with all manner of conditions, from eye injuries to parasitic infections.

Crucially, the STEF team are able to rapidly screen wild elephants for the deadly Elephant Herpes Virus (EHV), an infection that younger elephants are particularly susceptible to and is often fatal.

The STEF Veterinary Centre in Thailand. | Blackpool Zoo

Asian elephants are classified as endangered (IUCN, 2020) with fewer than 40,000 individuals believed to be remaining in the wild.

The species face numerous threats from habitat loss, human/elephant conflict and wide-scale poaching for their body parts.

Tragically, last year two Asian elephants at Blackpool Zoo - mother and daughter duo, Noorjahan and Esha lost their babies leaving them and staff devastated.

The calves would have been the first to be born at Blackpool Zoo in its 52-year history.

Speaking about the new partnership, a spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Blackpool Zoo is now collaborating with the Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation UK!

“This amazing charity is dedicated to protecting Thailand’s elephants by providing free veterinary care and training future conservationists through their hands-on elephant care workshops.

“Together, we’re working towards a brighter future for Asian elephants.”

To learn more about this organisation click HERE.