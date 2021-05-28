Blackpool woman bailed after arrest for attempted murder of stab victim

The 35-year-old has been released from custody whilst detectives continue to investigate the stabbing of a man in his 30s.

Police and paramedics found the man with "a stab wound to his neck" inside a property in Yorkshire Street shortly after 5am on Thursday (May 27).

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a "stable condition", officers said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 35-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries after she was taken into custody for questioning yesterday

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody for questioning.

But today, a police spokesman confirmed that the woman has been "bailed pending further enquiries."

The force added that enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident but it says that "no one else is being sought in connection with it."

Crime scene investigators were seen examining the scene of the stabbing in Yorkshire Street, central Blackpool yesterday (Thursday, May 27)

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0186 of May 27.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.