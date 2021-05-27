Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man 'stabbed in neck' in Blackpool

Police and paramedics discovered a man in his 30s with "a stab wound to his neck" inside a property in Yorkshire Street shortly after 5am today (May 27).

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a "stable condition", officers said.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Yorkshire Street, Blackpool.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "We were called to Yorkshire Street, Blackpool, at 5.04am today (May 27) to a report of an assault.

"Our enquiriesare ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident but no one else is being sought in connection with it."

Officers have been seen along Bairstrow Street and Dale Street today, along with a police van.

A man in his 30s with "a stab wound to his neck" when officers arrived.

Blood was also reportedly spotted on the corner of the road outside C Sider Pizza Kebab House, according to eyewitness reports.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0186 of May 27.

