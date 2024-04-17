Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Jones Vets is investing over £1 million to relocate, upgrade and grow its practice on the north east of Blackpool.

On May 13, the surgery is being moved 1.5 miles from St Annes Road to a new 3,200 square foot purpose-built building on Cornelian Way in the south of Blackpool.

The new property will enable the practice to increase the number of clients it serves and expand the range of clinical services it offers to pets in the locality.

Where exactly will the new vets be?

A planning application was submitted by CVS, who own Robert Jones Vets, last week to Blackpool Council to “Display 2 internally illuminated individual letter signs, 3 non illuminated wall signs and vinyls to front elevation” at the site of the former Sprinkles Desserts.

The planning drawings also confirm that the new signs will say “Robert Jones Vets” on them whilst the side of the building, which will remain the same size, will also be decorated with a picture of a pet and an opening hours sign.

What can you expect from the new vets?

Robert Jones Vets say the new modern building will house the latest veterinary facilities and equipment.

Three consulting rooms are being installed to offer a greater number of appointments, along with one spacious operating theatre with the latest veterinary equipment.

The site will also be home to a dental suite, digital x-ray and ultrasound facilities, in-house laboratory, and isolation ward for very sick animals.

To keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will have a large reception area with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards.

New walk-in kennels are also being built for larger dog breeds and there will be a dog exercise area.

In terms of access, the new practice is prominently located off Cherry Tree Road North, Cornelian Way, which is on multiple public transport routes. The new practice also has its own separate entrance to provide easy access and ample parking for clients and animal patients whilst full disabled access has also been built.

According to the planning application, there will be an addition of ten new car parking spces and the opening hours willl be 8:00am-7:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays.

Robert Jones Vets is moving to Sprinkle Desserts on Cornelian Way.

Are there any jobs going?

To staff the practice, three vets will collectively offer an increased range of veterinary services and one of these positions is still available for a new vet who can “bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to enhance the quality of care to Robert Jones’ patients”.

The three vets will then be joined by four veterinary nurses and four receptionists to make up an 11-strong team, who will look after the practice’s increased number of clients and their pets..

What have the vets said about the move?

Phyllis Pratt, Practice Director at Robert Jones Vets, said: “We had outgrown our existing practice on St Annes Road. It was becoming difficult for us to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to. So this is an exciting move for us. Cornelian Way is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see. And we cannot wait to welcome a new vet on board!”

Take a look around the new vets

In the weeks after opening the new Robert Jones Vets will also host an Open Day for local pet owners to view the new facilities.