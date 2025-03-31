Blackpool Transport issues warning as scam offering fake £2 unlimited travel passes continues to circulate
The fraudulent posts, which have been circulating on Facebook, claim to offer six-month unlimited travel passes for only £2.
The posts, published by a page called Public Transport in Blackpool, feature an image of the 'free travel pass' alongside Blackpool buses.
The scam message reads: “Blackpool Transport invites you to join an initiative to improve mobility and promote public transport.
“Get your hands on one of 500 smart cards offering six months of unlimited travel across Blackpool for just £2!
“Hurry, the offer is valid until the end of the month.”
These scam posts, which have changed slightly since first being reported in December last year, continued to be shared this month.
Blackpool Transport has reported the posts to Facebook, but they say the social media company has determined that the posts do not violate their guidelines.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: This post - like all the other similar ones that have been around for a while now - is a scam.
“We have repeatedly reported this to Meta/Facebook, but they don't consider it to breach their guidelines!
“Do not click ‘order’ and do not enter your details.”