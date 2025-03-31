Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scammers are continuing to impersonate Blackpool Transport in an attempt to deceive residents with a false promise of unlimited travel for just £2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fraudulent posts, which have been circulating on Facebook, claim to offer six-month unlimited travel passes for only £2.

The posts, published by a page called Public Transport in Blackpool, feature an image of the 'free travel pass' alongside Blackpool buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scammers are continuing to impersonate Blackpool Transport in an attempt to deceive residents | Contributed

The scam message reads: “Blackpool Transport invites you to join an initiative to improve mobility and promote public transport.

“Get your hands on one of 500 smart cards offering six months of unlimited travel across Blackpool for just £2!

“Hurry, the offer is valid until the end of the month.”

These scam posts, which have changed slightly since first being reported in December last year, continued to be shared this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Transport has reported the posts to Facebook, but they say the social media company has determined that the posts do not violate their guidelines.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: This post - like all the other similar ones that have been around for a while now - is a scam.

“We have repeatedly reported this to Meta/Facebook, but they don't consider it to breach their guidelines!

“Do not click ‘order’ and do not enter your details.”