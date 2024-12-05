Scammers are posing as Blackpool Transport to fool bus users with the promise of unlimited travel for £2.

The scam posts have appeared on Facebook and appear to offer six months’ unlimited travel passes for just £2.

The scam appeared as a ‘sponsored post’ on some feeds and includes a picture of the ‘free travel pass’ alongside Blackpool buses.

The scam page is named “Public transport in Blackpool” and was created yesterday. Facebook appears to be peddling the fake pass through targeted ads, despite it having been reported by a number of users.

Blackpool Transport has alerted customers about the ongoing scam on its official Facebook page.

It said: “We’ve been made aware of a fraudulent Facebook page claiming to offer 6 months of travel for just £2.

“Please be advised that we are in no way affiliated with this page. We urge all of our customers to block and report this page to help protect others from falling victim to this scam.

“If you did enter your details, please get in touch with your bank immediately. Your safety is our priority.

“Always use official channels for ticket information and offers. Thank you for your vigilance!”

Blackpool Council has reshared the warning from the Transport team on its own Facebook page.

If it’s too good too be true...

The scam post says: “Blackpool Transport is celebrating its anniversary and, in honour of the occasion, is offering a six-month card for just £2!

“Get your new card and enjoy unlimited bus travel in Blackpool and its surroundings for 6 months, all for just £2!

“Hurry, only 500 cards are available at the special price! Click the "order" button below to find out more!”

Some Facebook users were quick to spot the scam and alerted others in the comments. But the scammers have also used a number of fake accounts to pose as local residents and have left positive comments claiming the deal is genuine.

Blackpool Transport and Blackpool Council were approached for comment.