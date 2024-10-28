Blackpool Transport have announced changes to its tram timetable intended to give customers better travel options and more connectivity at Blackpool North Station.

From Sunday, November 10, trams will run every 15 minutes between Starr Gate and Fleetwood Ferry – all day, every day.

The changes will take effect next month. | National World

All tram journeys will also serve Blackpool North Station, improving connectivity at the new Talbot Gateway hub which opened in May this year.

Changes to the timetable will also bring faster journey times with trips from Starr Gate to Fleetwood taking just 70 minutes, rather than the current 75-minute journey time.

This improvement is the result of customer feedback and has been made possible following analysis of current journey times and areas where the tram speed can be increased.

Blackpool Transport Managing Director Jane Cole said: “Since the opening of the new Tram Hub at Talbot Gateway we have been listening to customer feedback and monitoring travel patterns so that we can run the best timetable possible to meet the needs of our customers.

“This is the second improvement to the tram timetable in the last 6 months, and we’ll continue to listen to feedback and make enhancements during the winter months.

“We’re happy that every tram journey will now serve Blackpool North Station, all day between 6am and midnight.”

Customers wishing to understand more about these changes can visit the Blackpool Transport website HERE.