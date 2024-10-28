Why we are writing a love letter to Lancashire - and how you can get involved

We want to know why you #LoveYour Lancashire | National World

Today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the amazing businesses, people, places, events, and quirks which make Lancashire so special.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from our incredible Lancastrian pubs, attractions, and events, to everyday wonders like our stunning nature, bustling cities, and world-class universities.

As well as boasting a rich history and the status as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Lancashire is also a modern mecca for all things weird and wonderful. The county is home to one of the poshest villages in the UK, bucolic wild swimming spots, and 800-year-old castles.

It boasts three well-reputed universities - the University of Central Lancashire, Lancaster University, and Edge Hill University - as well as two major northern cities in the form of Preston and Lancaster, as well as bustling towns like Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool, and others which we promise don’t begin with a ‘B’.

Looking for a slower pace of life? We’ve got that too - aside from the beaches on the Fylde Coast, the reinvigorating hikes in the Forest of Bowland, and world-class rural pubs like The Inn at Whitewell, Lancashire is also home to the place recently named as the third-most relaxing village in the UK. You can’t get much better than that.

“As a Lancashire lad, I’ve always had a soft spot for all things Lancastrian, so it’s a pleasure to be able to go out and experience everything the county has to offer as a reporter,” said Jack Marshall. “But I also want you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour, we want to know what and why.”

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.