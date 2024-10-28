Why we are writing a love letter to Lancashire - and how you can get involved
The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from our incredible Lancastrian pubs, attractions, and events, to everyday wonders like our stunning nature, bustling cities, and world-class universities.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
As well as boasting a rich history and the status as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Lancashire is also a modern mecca for all things weird and wonderful. The county is home to one of the poshest villages in the UK, bucolic wild swimming spots, and 800-year-old castles.
It boasts three well-reputed universities - the University of Central Lancashire, Lancaster University, and Edge Hill University - as well as two major northern cities in the form of Preston and Lancaster, as well as bustling towns like Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool, and others which we promise don’t begin with a ‘B’.
Looking for a slower pace of life? We’ve got that too - aside from the beaches on the Fylde Coast, the reinvigorating hikes in the Forest of Bowland, and world-class rural pubs like The Inn at Whitewell, Lancashire is also home to the place recently named as the third-most relaxing village in the UK. You can’t get much better than that.
“As a Lancashire lad, I’ve always had a soft spot for all things Lancastrian, so it’s a pleasure to be able to go out and experience everything the county has to offer as a reporter,” said Jack Marshall. “But I also want you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour, we want to know what and why.”
To share your recommendations, email [email protected]
You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.
