Blackpool Tower has joined historic landmarks across the UK in lighting up for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Blackpool Tower is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. | Dave Nelson

Last night, the iconic Blackpool Tower lit up in red, white and blue to celebrate 80 years since Britain declared victory over Nazi Germany in Worrld War II.

Joining the tower in marking the occasion was also 82 other monuments and attractions across the four nations and Channel Islands, including Big Ben, Buckingham, Palace and Battersea Power Station in London.

Blackpool Tower’s special illumination is just one of the many events planned across Blackpool to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day.

The day itself, May 8 begins with a flag raising ceremony from 8.45am to 9am at the Town Hall in Talbot Square.

Local dignitaries, veterans, and residents are invited to gather as the Union Jack is raised in tribute.

At 11am, attention turns to the Fylde Arboretum and Memorial Garden on Moor Park Avenue for a ceremony of reflection.

In the evening, the Promenade becomes the centre of celebration with a VE Day 80 event from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Tower Festival Headland, hosted by Hayley Kay.

The event will feature nostalgic live music from the Dad’s Army Band, a lively George Formby tribute act, and a heartfelt singalong led by Beverley Alexander, performing the patriotic hymn ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country.’

To close the day’s events, at 9.30pm, a beacon lighting ceremony will take place, with the Blackpool Tower shining brightly in red, white, and blue, uniting the town in a national act of remembrance and celebration.

All events are free and open to the public, offering an opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to come together to reflect on the legacy of peace and freedom secured eight decades ago.