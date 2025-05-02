Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is preparing to mark a historic milestone as the town joins the rest of the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day.

On Thursday, May 8 a full day of events are planned to remember and pay tribute to the Second World War generation.

From the brave servicemen and women, to the children who were evacuated, and the many who supported the war effort on the home front.

Blackpool is set to honour the courage, sacrifice, and spirit of the wartime generation with a full programme of commemorative events.

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Events have been organised by community groups and schools, as well as neighbours making the occasion with street parties.

“Our event will end with the Tower being illuminated in red, white and blue joining towns and cities across the country in a unique and memorable moment in time.”

Care UK is gearing up for the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The day begins with a flag raising ceremony from 8.45am to 9am at the Town Hall in Talbot Square.

Local dignitaries, veterans, and residents are invited to gather as the Union Jack is raised in tribute.

At 11am, attention turns to the Fylde Arboretum and Memorial Garden on Moor Park Avenue for a ceremony of reflection.

In the evening, the Promenade becomes the centre of celebration with a VE Day 80 event from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Tower Festival Headland, hosted by Hayley Kay.

Blackpool Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Major Adrian Hoyle, said: “This should be a time of both celebration and reflection.”

“We owe so much to the many who fought so valiantly to protect our country and other countries. The significant sacrifices that were made should never be forgotten.”

The event will feature nostalgic live music from the Dad’s Army Band, a lively George Formby tribute act, and a heartfelt singalong led by Beverley Alexander, performing the patriotic hymn ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country.’

To close the day’s events, at 9.30pm, a beacon lighting ceremony will take place, with the Blackpool Tower shining brightly in red, white, and blue, uniting the town in a national act of remembrance and celebration.

All events are free and open to the public, offering an opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to come together to reflect on the legacy of peace and freedom secured eight decades ago.

Whether you’re a local resident, a visiting family, or just exploring the seaside on this historic day, Blackpool invites you to come together in remembrance and celebration.

Find out more on the 80th anniversary of VE day on their website: https://bit.ly/vedayblackpool