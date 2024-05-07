Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Station paid tribute to volunteer Bernard Pickard as his ashes were scattered over the sea.

Bernard, who first became involved in Blackpool RNLI in 1969, died at the age of 80 following a short illness earlier this year.

His ashes were spread over the sea on Sunday morning as RNLI volunteers commenced training with the Atlantic 85 Lifeboat.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Bernard Pickard following his death (Credit: RNLI/Stephen Fitzgerald)

Watched over by Bernard's family, the following words were broadcast over the radio from the Lifeboat Station:

“We meet together to say farewell to the earthly remains of Bernie. Let us pause to remember all the things shared through his life.

“When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no tears in a gloom filled room.

“Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not for too long. And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared.

His ashes were spread over the sea on Sunday morning (Credit: Blackpool RNLI)

“Miss me, but let me go. To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose here on earth, a time to be born and a time to die.

“In sadness at his death but with appreciation of his life, we remember Bernie and acknowledge the significance and value he has brought to our lives.

“With great sorrow and with great love, but without fear, we commit Bernie to his final resting place.”

Described as an "RNLI legend”, Bernard took on the role of Head Launcher following the withdrawal of the all-weather lifeboat.

Bernard Pickard passed away following a short illness (Credit: RNLI Blackpool)

He took charge of launch and recovery activities as well as being a dedicated driver of the launch vehicles, and he was a regular sight at the station next to Central Pier.

Over the next 50 years, and with the move to the new Central Promenade boathouse, Bernard continued to respond to the pager to assist with launching the lifeboats, all whilst working his full-time role with British Rail and his lifelong support for Blackpool Football Club.

Bernard also took on the role of volunteer administration officer, and from there came his reputation with statistics and the nickname ‘Statto’.

Even up to his passing and in the days he could not get to the lifeboat station, he would regularly call the station to obtain the callout details in order to update his 'little black book'.

Bernard first became involved in Blackpool RNLI in 1969 (Credit: Blackpool RNLI)

Ian Butter, volunteer Chair of the Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Management Group and Deputy Launch Authority, said: "Bernard has been a valued volunteer at Blackpool RNLI for over 50 years, with an incredible passion for all aspects of station activity.

"His knowledge, experience and attention to detail were appreciated by everyone and although in recent years he has not been able to attend the boathouse in person, he stayed 'on duty' from home, monitoring radio calls and logging information.