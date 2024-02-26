Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The flag at Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Station is to be flown at half mast in tribute to volunteer Bernard Pickard, who died at the age of 80 last week.

Bernard first became involved in Blackpool RNLI in 1969 as part of the shore crew, when the volunteer shore crew were known as sidesmen.

At that time, Blackpool Lifeboat Station was home to an all-weather lifeboat (ALB).

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Bernard Pickard (Credit: RNLI/Stephen Fitzgerald)

After the withdrawal of the ALB, and the move to focus Blackpool RNLI on inshore response, Bernard took on the role of Head Launcher.

He took charge of launch and recovery activities as well as being a dedicated driver of the launch vehicles, and he was a regular sight at the station next to Central Pier.

Over the next 50 years, and with the move to the new Central Promenade boathouse, Bernard continued to respond to the pager to assist with launching the lifeboats, all whilst working his full-time role with British Rail and his lifelong support for Blackpool Football Club.

Bernard also took on the role of volunteer administration officer, and from there came his reputation with statistics and the nickname ‘Statto’.

Even up to his passing and in the days he could not get to the lifeboat station, he would regularly call the station to obtain the callout details in order to update his 'little black book'.

There, he would record everything Blackpool RNLI had done in the past 50 years.

He was always a participant in Blackpool RNLI fundraising, and his last attendance was at the Lifeboat Station Open Day.

Ian Butter, volunteer Chair of the Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Management Group and Deputy Launch Authority, said: "Bernard has been a valued volunteer at Blackpool RNLI for over 50 years, with an incredible passion for all aspects of station activity.

"His knowledge, experience and attention to detail were appreciated by everyone and although in recent years he has not been able to attend the boathouse in person, he stayed ‘on duty’ from home, monitoring radio calls and logging information.

"His phone calls to check service details, often in the early hours of the morning, were a constant feature of his commitment and dedication to the lifeboat service.

Bernard first became involved in Blackpool RNLI in 1969 (Credit: Blackpool RNLI)

"Bernard was a friend and invaluable support to several generations of lifesaving crew at Blackpool and he will be greatly missed by us all. Fair winds and calm seas Bernard."

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Bernard following the news.

One person wrote: "Totally shocked. It's a privilege to know Bernard, his dedication to RNLI Blackpool was outstanding.

"What a fantastic gentleman. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Keep watching and keeping those at sea safe. Thoughts go to family and friends."

Another added: "Rest in peace Bernard. If it wasn't for you I would have never become involved with Blackpool RNLI.

"I, as many, started as a sideman and became crew. I could not have foreseen at that time that I would be in that role for 47+ years to which I enjoyed every minute.